Thursday, July 15

Baseball

Federation League Playoffs

(1) DuBois Rockets 10, (8) DuBois Lumberjacks 0

(2) Brookville 16, (7) Kuntz Motors 1, 5 innings

(3) Rossiter def. (6) Pulaski via forfeit

(4) PGP 6, (5) Sykesville 4

Senior League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

at Stern Family Field

Game 4: Hanover 6, Hollidaysburg 0

Game 5: Loyalsock 17, Pocono 4

Game 6: DuBois 6, Upper Moreland 5

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Cochranton

Game 1: St. Marys (District 10) 3, Union City (District 3) 2

Little League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

Caln Little League

at Thorndale

Game 9: Devon/Berwyn 10, Stroudsburg 3

Game 10: North Pocono 7, West Suburban 2

