Thursday, July 15
Baseball
Federation League Playoffs
(1) DuBois Rockets 10, (8) DuBois Lumberjacks 0
(2) Brookville 16, (7) Kuntz Motors 1, 5 innings
(3) Rossiter def. (6) Pulaski via forfeit
(4) PGP 6, (5) Sykesville 4
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 4: Hanover 6, Hollidaysburg 0
Game 5: Loyalsock 17, Pocono 4
Game 6: DuBois 6, Upper Moreland 5
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 1: St. Marys (District 10) 3, Union City (District 3) 2
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 9: Devon/Berwyn 10, Stroudsburg 3
Game 10: North Pocono 7, West Suburban 2