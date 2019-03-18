NEW BETHLEHEM – Tickets for New Bethlehem’s newest event — the Nutty Wine, Shine & Brew Fest — went on sale Monday and organizers are hoping a big grand prize will help make the tickets disappear quickly.
“We’re excited about this event,” organizer Dianna Brothers told fellow chamber members at their monthly meeting last week. “We needed something big to raise money for our Fourth of July fireworks show.”
For several years, the chamber has held a wine walk as part of its Peanut Butter Festival in September. But with the need to raise additional funds for the Independence Day fireworks, Brothers said organizers opted to grow the event on its own, including wineries, breweries and distilleries for a one-day, stand-alone festival.
The Wine, Shine & Brew Fest will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, along Water Street at Gumtown Park.
So far, Brothers said more than 15 wineries, breweries and distilleries have signed up for the event, and more are being sought. The event will also include food trucks, artisans and more, as well as stage entertainment by the band, Against the Grain.
And due to the event’s timing, the theme this year will be Cinco de Mayo.
Tickets are being limited to 500, and will be pre-sale only, Brothers said. The tickets, sponsored by Redbank Valley Subway with a coupon on the back, are $25 each and can be purchased at the Jewelry Shop, Zack’s, A-Plus Mini Mart, Joe’s Pizza, S&T Bank, First United National Bank, Northwest Savings Bank and Clarion County Community Bank, as well as from any chamber board member.
Brothers said the local Subway is also sponsoring the event’s grand prize of one week’s lodging in Aruba or a $1,000 cash prize.
Sponsorships for the event are also being sought, Brothers said, noting that sponsors will be acknowledged for their dual-sponsorship for both the Wine, Shine & Brew Fest and the Independence Day fireworks, which will be held Wednesday, July 3.
For more information about the event or for tickets, visit redbankchamber.com/wine-shine-brew-fest/.
