Tiffany N. Stormer, 35, of Fairmount City, died Monday evening, May 10, 2021 at her home, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 8, 1985, she was the daughter of Todd and Kelly Himes Gathers. They survive their daughter.
She was a 2003 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and went on to receive her LPN degree from Jeff Tech.
She married Cameron Stormer on June 23, 2012 in Brookville. He survives his wife.
Mrs. Stormer had been employed by WRC until the time of her illness, and prior to that at Jefferson Manor for 12 years.
Tiffany was of the Catholic faith.
She enjoyed photography, kayaking, crocheting, time spent with her niece and five nephews, and helping people whenever and however she could.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a brother, Todd Gathers; numerous extended family members; and her fur babies.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, with an additional visitation on Friday, May 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in the Paradise Cemetery, Mayport.
COVID-19 recommendations will be observed for all services held for Tiffany.
Family and friends may order flowers, leave condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.