I’m hoping as you read this you will already have remembered that today Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. If you didn’t then you might have been a little late for church services.
We lost an hour of time overnight as clocks should have been set an hour ahead and suddenly 2 a.m. became 3 a.m. Personally, I prefer the autumn when we gain an hour of sleep.
Besides Daylight Saving Time March also signals the beginning of spring. This year the Spring Equinox is March 19, which for me will be an easy date to remember because it’s the day my parents were wed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, now more commonly known as the Reitz Theater on Scribner Avenue in DuBois.
Mom, who had been attending the Methodist church in Falls Creek, and Dad, who was raised Baptist as a child, did not have a home church when they became engaged. It was my maternal great-grandmother Martha (Kalinowski) Kailer Fox who told them they should join the Lutheran Church, as she had been Lutheran.
Born in 1872 in Thorn, Germany, the daughter of Minna and Gustav Kalinowski, she would later take the last name Kailer from the family who helped her arrive in the United States at the age of 19. She arrived in Philadelphia by herself and would travel to the DuBois area. The Kailers would later move west but Martha remained here and worked as a maid in a hotel.
She would meet and marry a widower by the name of Jonas P. Fox in 1895. He was a manager for one of the grocery stores in downtown DuBois. There was also a family story that he owned his own grocery store in the Sabula area.
Between Jonas’ children from his first marriage and those he had with Martha, there were 10 children.
I was lucky enough to know Martha in my early years but I wish she had still been alive when I was a teenager. As a child, I remember her teaching me to count in German. As a teenager, I think I would have asked more about what her life growing up was like. I remember when my grandparents would stay at our house on Christmas Eve. My maternal grandmother Bette Clinton would sleep with me in my double bed, while grandpa boarded with my two brothers. Grandma and I would talk about what her life was like as a child. It was through those discussions that I learned she was a little mischievous in that she would be asked to deliver a cake my great-grandmother had made for someone and while on the way she would sometimes, run her finger along the side of the cake to taste some of the frosting. One time she ended up having to take the cake home for her mother to fix because she had taken too big of a swipe.
My great-grandmother, however, is a mystery. I know she was fun loving because Dad tells me she’d speak to him in German and he wouldn’t understand her and it would cause her to laugh at whatever she had said, I guess.
I also know she was a very good cook. Dad tells me she’d make vegetable soup and all the veggies would be cut up into equal size squares.
She wore her white hair in a bun and a dress or skirt and blouse with a long apron. I remember her snapping the ends off of green beans as she sat on the porch of my grandparents’ house.
It wasn’t until she had passed and I was in college that I became interested in genealogy. While at that time I traced my paternal heritage, I have since gone back and tried to trace my great-grandmother’s with not much luck. While I have a birth certificate and a baptism certificate, I’m not sure where she lived. I’m told she’d say she was High German but that is a dialect spoken. And while that is in one region of Germany, Thorn is actually in the middle of Poland. Poland was part of Germany when she was born. So today, she’d be Polish, but then she was German.
My mother would tell me that great-grandma grew up in an orphanage but then she also noted that an uncle would come and take her out for lunch. Doesn’t sound like any orphanage I have ever heard of, and if it was, what happened to her parents.
As you can see, there are so many questions and had the timing been right –her still alive and I old enough to know what to ask – I might have learned more of my family history and more about her life growing up in Germany.
It is the “what if” that drives me crazy. What if I had thought to ask this or that? What if she had lived longer? What if she had opened up to my mother about her life?
I would urge anyone with grandparents or great-grandparents to ask them about their childhoods, what their lives were like. Record it or write it down. It’s too late when they are gone to go back and get questions answered.
My quest will continue but I don’t know if I’ll ever know what her life was like before she came to America.