With the cold weather hanging around a little longer than usual, it doesn’t feel like time for the local dirt track racing season to rev up — but that time of year is nearly upon us again.
Both the Thunder Mountain and Hummingbird speedways are scheduled to host test and tune events this Saturday. Thunder Mountain’s is set to begin at 12 p.m., while Hummingbird’s is slated to start at 2 p.m.
After its test and tune day Saturday, Thunder Mountain — located just outside of Brookville — plans get its regular season Friday night scheduled started on April 27 with a show featuring $3,000 to win ULMS Late Models, $700 to win street stocks and $300 to win front-wheel-drive (FWD) 4-cylinders.
The track is scheduled to host action every Friday night from April 27-Sept. 28, whether it be a regular show (late models, semi-lates models, street stocks and the FWD 4-cylinders) or a specialty show.
The speedway currently has a handful of special events planned for this season, including ULMS on May 27th and June 8th, Penn Ohio Series on May 4th, UEMS on July 6th, 410 Sprints on July 20th, Rush Sprints on July 27th, and BRP Modifieds on August 31st.
A two-day special event will also be held Sept 28-29 with the late models to win $3,000 each night.
Racing action gets under way every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with the pits opening at 5 p.m. and the grandstand 5:30 p.m.
General admission is $12, with lower rates for Seniors 60 and older ($10), Kids 7-17 ($8). Kids 6 and under are free. Admission for the pits is $30. Special events will have an increase in general admission.
People can stay updated on the speedway by visiting its website at thundermountainspeedwaypa.com.
Over at Hummingbird — located just outside Reynoldsville — the speedway actually plans to have a second “test and tune” session next Saturday (April 28) at 2 p.m. again before opening its season on Saturday, May 5.
From there, The Bird is scheduled to host its regular five-division show (late models, semi-late models, street stocks, pure stocks and FWD 4-cylinders) every Saturday night between May 5 and Sept. 15. Fan Appreciation Night is slated for July 21, while the speedway will host a late model special on Sept. 15.
Racing gets underway every Saturday at 7 p.m. General Admission is $12. (Children 6-10 –$6, and under 6 free when accompanied by an adult) while the pit fee is $30.
To say update on all the action at The Bird, people can visit www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.
If you’re free on a Friday or Saturday night — or both even —make the trek to the two area tracks and watch some of the area’s best dirt track racers battle it out on a weekly basis.
Also, keep on eye out for weekly roundups with results from both tracks in the Courier once the season gets underway. The current plan is to run those every Monday.
A weekly feature story series highlighting area drivers also is in the works and is set debut in late May or early June.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.