It has been a difficult, stressful year, to say the least. The pandemic! Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask! Distance six feet — maybe three feet is enough! Open our schools — only remote learning is safe! Many have suffered tremendous loss. We have all had to adapt, over and over again.
One profession that has felt the impact of these changes is our teachers. If you have not realized the value of our teachers throughout this past year, then you never will.
Our Redbank Valley teachers and support staff have been working without a contract since July 1, 2019. That is over a year-and-a-half without a contract! This should have been settled long before the pandemic! Anyone who has ever been involved in contract negotiation knows how stressful it can be. Too often, too much time, energy and money is wasted. If you read Lila Rummel’s letter to the editor last week, it certainly sounds like this is the case for our Redbank Valley teachers. Both sides need to sit down, discuss the facts, communicate their concerns and find a solution! In that end, that is what must ultimately occur. There must be a resolution.
It is my understanding that our teachers share in the goal of the district, to work together to achieve their five-year plan, to avoid further staff or program cuts which ultimately have a negative impact on the education of our children.
I do not know all the facts. What I do know is that our teachers have been met with many challenges throughout this year of the pandemic. They have been asked to teach in ways for which they were never trained, with very limited guidelines, and with ever-changing, uncertain rules. Many have worked countless hours adapting curriculums for remote learning for their students. Countless hours! Only to be asked, with changing guidelines, to adapt again!
Our teachers go above and beyond to help their students daily in ways no one ever knows. They do it, not because it is their job, but because they care about their students. They care about your children. Not just about their education, but also for their physical and mental wellbeing.
Our teachers do not feel appreciated or respected by their superintendent or by their school board. Don’t take my word for it, talk to our teachers. The pressures of working without a contract in the face of the challenges of this pandemic is crushing their spirits. It is destroying their passion for their profession.
It is time to show our teachers the respect they deserve. It is time to show them they are valued and appreciated. It is time to show them our support. It is time for a signed contract.
TEENA RUPP
New Bethlehem