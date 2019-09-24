It’s no secret that running a retail store on Main Street USA is more challenging than ever. Most communities keep trying and some are more successful than others.
Clarion Borough is no exception as people change shopping routines and online options present increased competition for brick and mortar stores. Even with old stores being replaced with new businesses, last week’s announcement that Wein’s Department Store would be closing shocked the Clarion community and surrounding towns.
Times do change and it is all part of the circle of retailing.
I’m sure Clarion will adapt as it continues to look for tenants. We would all like things to continue in our own vision of how things used to be, like a postcard from long ago.
Clarion has increased its search for new businesses through the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry and the Blueprint Community.
Clarion’s efforts were recently praised at the federal level.
The U.S. Congressional Record recently recognized Clarion’s community development and revitalization efforts thanks to efforts by U.S. Congressman “GT” Thompson.
“I rise today to recognize the community development and revitalization efforts of Clarion, Pennsylvania,” Thompson said.
“Recently (July 22), I was back in my district, touring Clarion’s growing downtown region, meeting with small business owners and community leaders, and the progress and growth that I saw were truly exciting.”
The celebration during Thompson’s visit was focused on financing for a business and the framework that allows more needed housing for the homeless.
“In 2015, Clarion was selected as a Blueprint Community, an initiative through the FHL Bank Pittsburgh that seeks to revitalize older communities and neighborhoods. One of the shining stars of the Blueprint program is the Clarion River Brewing Company, and I am proud of their continued success as one of the many exciting small businesses in town,” continued Thompson.
“But Clarion’s blueprint included more than new businesses. It also outlines a plan to increase affordable housing options for current and future residents. These Blueprints don’t offer one-size-fits-all plans for community development. Instead, they work with local leaders to better understand the needs of their residents to create custom, homegrown solutions that breathe new life into older communities.
“I am excited to see what Clarion has in store, and I am rooting for its continued success.”
During the July 22 visit and celebration, Thompson thanked the many people and entities involved:
“A celebration involves thanking people and there are so many people to thank today. The Federal Home Land Bank was stepped up in 1932 for that economically decimated time. It was about lifting communities, and it has been true to that purpose and that mission for everyday since. Here we are in 2019, and it’s still doing that — lifting communities up.
“Government comes in with a solution, but it’s a cookie-cutter solution and says, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help’ and imposes on our communities kind of a one-size-fits-all solution which doesn’t fit very well. Usually, the unintended consequences are worse than the intended consequences. That’s not the way that this cooperative bank was established. It was built to leverage the resources of the community.
“By providing affordable housing, and as part of that, you’re lifting families up out of poverty and putting them on a path of opportunity. Thank you for all of the community leaders engaged in these projects.
”It’s best to look for homegrown solutions.”