Before you read on, pause to think about your favorite movie.
My own favorite movie of all time is the western “Tombstone” with Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer.
But I have watched movies for a long time and have several favorites that make up my top ten list. That eclectic list includes “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Cool Hand Luke,” and of course, “The Godfather.”
I like the entire Godfather series and I have been known to stop channel surfing and watch, yet again, a movie I have seen one hundred times or more. You glean knowledge from hearing comments like, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer,” “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” and “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” These familiar sayings give meaning and a deeper understanding to what is important in life.
To me what makes a movie great is when it leaves you quoting these lines from the main characters. Taking ownership of them and using them with authority, and by doing that, gaining a feeling of empowerment.
Working in a state mental hospital I need empowerment on a nightly basis. I work second shift and by the time I arrive the patients are bored as classes and treatment team sessions have ended for the day. They try my patience to say the least. Unless you have visited one or have been a resident of one you cannot fully appreciate what caregivers do on a day-in and day-out basis. Yes, we do play cards but only with the patients. And once the game is over the cards are locked away so they do not become a weapon or a meal.
Lines from the movie Tombstone like, “Well, bye,” “You’re a daisy if you do,” and the best one of all, “I’m your huckleberry,” top my list of smart aleck comeback comments. These thoughts sometimes sustain my sanity for an entire shift. Actually I have quoted the latter of those lines to redirect a patient in an emergency situation. He was standing on a table with a chair in his hands, not saying a word, but hovering over another patient. After my comment got his attention, six of my best big friends arrived to get things under control.
While I was documenting in his chart what had happened I thought of the movie “To Kill a Mockingbird” and wanted to say that he was just having a “Boo Radley” moment to explain the situation. I don’t think our legal department would allow that comment, and I’m pretty sure they would not get the meaning of it.
Boo Radley was the nonverbal psychopathic neighbor who was kept locked up in the house by his elderly father because he liked to stab people. He took a shine to the main children characters (Jem and Scout) and protected them when they were attacked. Although grateful, you still knew to keep your distance from Boo.
I work with a younger generation. This is the same generation that requested that I not write cursive when charting. Not because of my handwriting, I pride myself on penmanship. It’s because they cannot read cursive comments. “It takes too much time” was what I was told by a nurse supervisor. Of course as I am being told this I am thinking of the line from the movie “Cool Hand Luke” when Captain stated, “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.” I enjoy my overactive mind but appreciate my guarded tongue more.
I had another patient with whom I would walk up and down the hallway for exercise. She told me that she had been a world champion body builder among many other occupations. After reading her personal history I learned that she had indeed been a competing body builder on an international level. I try to take what I am told by the patients with a grain of salt. It may or may not be the exact truth, but it is what the patient relates to as being the truth.
One day during one of our many walks she began telling me a story about her house, actually her mansion, that her aunt bought her. She went on to say that her sister destroyed it and spun a story about her sister’s failed marriage. Each day this story became larger and I could see that it was irritating her so I would attempt to redirect the conversation. I began asking her about her aunt.
With a smile on her face she began telling me about how famous her relative was but she was cautious about telling me who she was. The patient would look from side to side to see if anyone was listening to our conversation in fear that they might discover the identity of her benefactor.
Weeks passed and I finally decided to ask her the identity of this famous wealthy relative. She responded with, “If I tell you her name, you will have heard of her.” After a while curiosity got the best of me and I took the bait.
“So,” I said, “what’s her name?”
With a huge smile on her face she responded, “Jane Doe.”
“You’re right, I have heard of her!” I thought to myself as we continued to briskly walk down the hallway. Feeling extremely stupid and gullible I found myself thinking of the line from the movie “The Godfather: Part III” when Michael Corleone states, “never let anyone know what you are thinking.”
So true Michael, so true.
Jennifer Whittington, a native of Alabama, now lives in North Carolina. She has been involved with the healthcare industry most of her life but, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, her passion is cooking and hospitality.