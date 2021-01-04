Timothy S. “Growl” Rearick, 67, of Fairmount City, died early Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
Born February 1, 1953 in Clarion, he was the son of the late James A. and Jean F. (Hoffman) Rearick.
Mr. Rearick worked drilling gas wells for Toy Drilling, Howard Drilling and Snyder Brothers.
He married Crystal A. (Kiehl) Rearick on September 1, 1973. They celebrated 47 years together. She survives.
Other survivors include a son, Michael T. Rearick and his wife, Angela; three granddaughters, Kaia Lynn Rearick, Brynn Nicole Rearick and Caylen Ann Rearick, all of Hawthorn; and two brothers, John D. “Jack” Rearick and his wife, Tawna, of New Bethlehem and Kimball P. Rearick and his wife, Patsy, of Hawthorn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy L. Rearick; and three brothers, Clyde E. “Bud” Rearick, Thomas D. “Tucker” Rearick and William E. Rearick.
A private funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Bob Ryver and Pastor Curtis Twigg co-officiating.
Mr. Rearick's wish was to be cremated.
The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Mr. Rearick's memory to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Hawthorn Area Fire Department, P.O. Box 125, Hawthorn, PA 16230.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.