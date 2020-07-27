While a number of people are out and about more during the summer months, we geezers tend to stick a little closer to home. We’re not cowards, far from it, but we just don’t feel like picking up the coronavirus and sharing it with our frail family members.
As a result, there’s more tinkering going on. I’d like to improve my soldering skills, believe it or not, but I’ll need to get a suitable table before that is possible. I like to play around with amateur radio and there are all kinds of nifty and useful things that the average person can make.
Dad wielding his soldering iron is one of my favorite childhood memories. During a period of being laid off from Owens-Illinois when he was still a new hire, he put some of his spare time into taking a home-study appliance repair course through the mail.
His example showed me that you’re never too old or too far away to learn new things. As a young wife and mother, I took a couple college classes the same way. In later years, I completed a few more classes through independent study when I was all grown up and terminally busy.
I haven’t given up those evil ways even now when I’m supposed to be semi-retired. First, I just like to learn new stuff. Second, it’s a good way to keep an aging brain in good shape.
Actually, it’s a good way to keep younger brains in shape, too. Of course, there’s a raging debate over whether to reopen public schools in a few weeks. I’m tired of debating every single little point these days, so I’m not going to register my personal opinion here.
On the other hand, Internet learning is not bad at all. Sure, it requires self-discipline, something that a lot of kids haven’t mastered yet. My youngest grandson completed his junior year of high school online by necessity and was horrified that many of his classmates simply didn’t do their work.
I have no answers for those problems. Mom and Dad have to handle those issues themselves.
But maybe Grandma and Grandpa can set an example by taking a class or two online themselves, especially if they are babysitting their grandchildren. I know. You may have hated school, but we’re not talking about memorizing dates, diagramming sentences or sweating over quadratic equations here.
You can take fun classes of your own choosing. Many are free, any retiree’s favorite price. You can study at your own pace or take a class for college credit if you want to.
I’ve picked up useful information that way over the past few years. While it’s better to take first aid classes in person, I’ve still learned about things that might benefit somebody else on a bad day.
My gardening knowledge has grown by leaps and bounds the same way. I’ve learned a lot about simple solar energy solutions for the home.
I also took a course in forensic anthropology a couple years ago. Okay, that’s probably not useful on an everyday basis, but I’m always trying to figure out how things work. If you find a random human skeleton in your backyard, though, call the coroner, not me.
The thing is, lifelong learning is not limited to the so-called smart people. It’s only a matter of scratching your curiosity itch. And it’s good for you.
I read something by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the brain surgeon who also provides medical updates on CNN. He was talking about how one patient’s brain looked elderly and shriveled but, once the man woke up, he was the liveliest and most-together 93-year-old that the doctor had ever seen. The man and his wife simply kept learning throughout their lives.
Now’s our chance.
COVID-19 has made us change the way we do some things. Before it hit, I’d never been in a Zoom teleconference. It sure works better than the out-of-date software I had to use for a freelancing gig back in 2013.
So, this creepy little virus has us doing things in new ways. If you’re wishing and praying for things to get back to normal, consider the possibility that the new normal might actually be better — simpler, more convenient, maybe even less expensive.
And we may be less prone to developing dementia, one of those things that a lot of us dread. The ball’s in our court. It’s a good thing.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]