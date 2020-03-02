Dear Gayle,
I have a friend who doesn’t understand tipping. Anyone who gets a tip from her whenever we eat out gets 10 percent no matter what. She doesn’t leave more for an evening meal, and she never adjusts for either bad service or extra good service. I guess it really hit me the other day when she had a coupon for a special they were running at the place she gets her hair cut. Because she paid only $8 for the cut, she gave the stylist 80 cents as a tip. I had driven her there, so when we got to the car I asked her what was so bad about her haircut and she said she liked it fine, so I told her the stylist probably didn’t think so by the lousy tip. She just said her mother told her to always leave 10 percent, so now that’s what she does. I was tempted to go back into the place and hand the stylist a couple more bucks myself. What would you have done?
— Cheapie’s Friend
Dear Friend,
A 10 percent tipper is okay at breakfast or lunchtime. While more is expected after a dinner eaten out, 10 percent would still be acceptable. Most diners now tip around 15 percent routinely. This amount is assuming that the bill for the meal comes to a certain amount, of course. Most tippers round up to the next whole dollar as part of the tip as well by not taking their change. Further, most tippers have a minimum amount as a baseline for what they will leave, say $2.50 even if the bill itself is not much greater an amount than that tip, because no matter the price for that meal, serving it can mean the same number of steps needed by your server. It still required the same energy to clear your table and prepare it for you to dine there, and it will need to be cleared again after you leave; jobs often done by your table’s wait staff. You may have sent that restaurant staff person for extra napkins, a condiment, a leftovers container… As for haircuts, even one on sale took the same effort and skill, so one should tip as though the old price were still in place; no one has ever run a coupon special on the tip.
Your friend may simply be unaware of just how tight she appears to be. She was given motherly advice and she still takes it only at face value. People who tend to be very black and white in their thinking do this. Your communication reminded me of a person I know who, until a short time ago, was tipping only a dollar no matter what the service or its cost. When I learned of this and asked why, he told me that his family had instructed him as a boy to always leave a one-dollar tip for any tip-worthy service, so he still — decades later — was doing as he had been told. I pointed out to him that, at the time of that instruction, a dollar was a healthy tip, but that now that amount could be viewed as an insult. I explained inflation. Perhaps this is all your friend needs to have you mention. Or maybe you could simply show her this column…
Dear Gayle,
It seems these days that all 50/50 winners at fundraisers are expected to give back their winnings to the charitable cause the money is being raised for. I don’t think that’s right. Somebody might win it who really needs it. They should be allowed to take their own winnings without people judging them. I was at a fundraiser a while back and overheard two guys talking about who won the drawing and the one said it was a good thing that person won the money because they would donate it back, and some other people might not. The way they sounded showed they both look down at anybody who would take the money. Just from overhearing them it still bothers me. They don’t know anybody’s situation. They shouldn’t judge. What do you think?
— Ticket Holder
Dear Holder,
I quite agree. It used to be rare that someone would donate their 50/50 winnings to the charitable cause. When it did happen it made most non-winners feel good about the winner’s generosity. That was positive. Now, all the non-winners sit there with a negative emotion — judgementalism — at the ready to see if the winner will fork it all over for the cause; pricey peer pressure. I know of only three potential solutions, and none are likely to be evidenced in my lifetime. One is to skip selling tickets and set out a “donations” jar instead. Another is that everyone simply be kind and stop judging others for such actions as keeping their own money. The third technique would be to make it known at the time of any 50/50 drawing that the winner about to be discovered is expected to keep the money, but if all or part of that winning amount is to be donated toward the cause by the winner, that act should be done quietly later so that no huge public revelation of the outcome occurs at the charity event. Yep! That’s going to happen…
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]