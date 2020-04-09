You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: HBO has promoted “Perry Mason” returning with a 1930s setting. Is that still a go or a no-go?
A: A definite go, although I am not sure when. The HBO rendition of the defense attorney most famously played by Raymond Burr was not listed for HBO premieres through June in a recent network announcement, but the announcement did list it as in production, with Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” playing Mason. With a cast that also includes Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow, the drama looks at Mason’s development during a sensational case in 1931 Los Angeles.
Q: There was a show before “The Amazing Race” where a group of people were blindfolded and put on an airplane and they didn’t know where they were going. When they landed, they were dropped off with no money and no phone and they had to find their way home — from Mongolia. Do you remember this show? My family thinks I’m nuts.
A: The series, called “Lost,” premiered on Sept. 5, 2001 —which, several references say, was the same night that “The Amazing Race” began on CBS. According to “The Complete Directory to Prime Time and Network Cable TV Shows,” “Lost” involved three teams of two strangers “blindfolded and airlifted to a remote location” and tasked with finding their way to the Statue of Liberty. And yes, the first contest involved Mongolia.
“Lost” was not a success; one problem was a delay between its first and second episodes because of coverage of the 9/11 attacks. “The Amazing Race” also faced a delay, yet found an audience that has kept it going to this day. And “Lost” became a title more commonly associated with ABC’s plane-crash thriller from 2004 to 2010.
Q: Years ago, I saw a movie, I think made in the ‘40s, about a wealthy British family traveling with their household staff aboard a ship. The ship is wrecked on an island and the butler takes over running the island and his former employers. What is it?
A: That is “The Admirable Crichton” (also known as “Paradise Lagoon”), based on a play by J.M. Barrie and brought to the screen in 1958 with Kenneth More in the title role. Turner Classic Movies’ website notes that “films about servants who dominate their masters comprise a diverse catalogue of titles” that often seem to have borrowed from Barrie’s play. “Early film adaptations included G. B. Samuelson’s ‘The Admirable Crichton’ (1918), Cecil B. DeMille’s ‘Male and Female’ (1919), and Norman Taurog’s ‘We’re Not Dressing’ (1934), which starred Bing Crosby, not as a valet but a deckhand who helps a yachtsman and his party survive being beached on a tropical atoll.” But “The Admirable Crichton” title did get used again, in a 1968 production for TV’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame.”
