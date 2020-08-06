You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Has anyone from the broadcast networks ever suggested that cable return to its own awards show? It is unfortunate that the network shows, actors, writers, etc., get ignored by the Emmys. Don’t they deserve some of the glory?
A: It has indeed been argued that broadcasters should have their own awards again. Tom Nunan of Forbes has even wondered why the broadcast networks televise the Emmys when the nominees and winners are so seldom from broadcast shows.
But among the various TV awards competitions, anything other than an Emmy just is not as prestigious. The CableACE, the old cable-industry award, was set up because most cable shows were not allowed to compete for Emmys. Once the door opened for greater Emmy participation and wins by cable, the CableACE went away — and that was more than 20 years ago.
Now broadcast programs and cable are feeling heat from streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+, which made major inroads into the latest Emmy nominations. Rhea Seehorn, so great in AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” did not get an Emmy nomination — and reasons may include that three of the six nominees who did get into her category come from streaming shows.
Of course, some of those streaming and cable nominees may not be watched as much as broadcast offerings. But the situation is not unlike the Oscars, which often overlook box-office blockbusters to honor smaller, special films that reflect well on the industry as a whole.
And when it comes to viewers, for many of us, this is all television, regardless of whether a show is on broadcast, cable, streaming or something else down the road. You have companies, studios, producers, actors and writers going back and forth across platforms depending on where they can find the most attractive work. Consider, for example, the wonderful, Oscar-winning actress Regina King. She has won Emmys for her work on a broadcast show, ABC’s “American Crime,” and another Emmy for streaming service Netflix’s “Seven Seconds,” and this year is nominated for HBO’s “Watchmen,” a cable series.
Q: Alan Parker directed an episode on the British TV series “Play for Today” called “The Evacuees,” which won an international Emmy. I cannot find it anywhere.
A: For those of you tuning in late, Parker — who passed away recently — is the acclaimed director of “Midnight Express,” “Mississippi Burning” (with Oscar nominations for each), “Fame,” “The Commitments” and other films. “The Evacuees” was “about Jewish children being evacuated from London during the Blitz in World War II,” according to the New York Times. One place you can find it now is on YouTube. Search “Jack Rosenthal The Evacuees 1975.” Rosenthal wrote the script, and there is a “Jack Rosenthal at the BBC Collection” on DVD, but it is in Region 2, an overseas format that does not work in most U.S. DVD players.
Q: I have very much enjoyed “Beecham House” on PBS’ “Masterpiece.” This story is set in India, with beautiful scenery, excellent character expositions and a fascinating storyline. After six episodes, this show is no longer on, but the story is not yet completed. Will there be more?
A: As of right now, no. Only six episodes were made, for British telecast ITV, which decided not to continue the series. The makers of the show have reportedly sought help elsewhere to keep it going, perhaps if enough American viewers were enthusiastic. But so far there has been no news about the series coming back.
Q: What happened to “Hot Mess House” on HGTV? There were only four episodes and now I can’t find it anywhere.
A: The series in fact consisted of just four episodes. (As I’ve mentioned before, many series have very short seasons these days.) As for whether there will be more, a network representative simply said, “HGTV has no additional information to share at this time.”