You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: “The Orville,” the Seth MacFarlane show where he was in front of the camera, was very good and we were sad to not see it come back. Any word on it coming back?
A: It will be back only, as I have mentioned before, in a different place. The next season of the show will be on Hulu. It was expected to appear in late 2020, giving MacFarlane time to work on what’s reportedly a complicated and ambitious production. But work on the new season was halted by the pandemic, so there’s no clear answer as to when it will reappear.
Q: After watching three seasons of “Intersection” we’re hoping there will be more episodes. The last season had only five episodes and the storyline seemed to be left hanging. Is there any indication this series will continue? We’ve grown attached to the characters!
A: One of the joys of streaming services is viewers can discover older shows and foreign productions they might not have seen before. One example is “Intersection,” a glossy drama from Turkey. It attracted a lot of notice when it first aired in 2016, for a total of 31 episodes, all of which are listed on Netflix. But I do not know of any plans to make more.
Q: As a golf enthusiast, I noticed for several years that the TV intro to The Masters golf tournament featured a background signature instrumental by Barry White and his orchestra. Then suddenly, the channel switched to some other musical selection. Can you please inform me of the reasoning for dropping the Barry White piece?
A: “Love’s Theme,” the ‘70s hit by White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra, was indeed featured in TV golf coverage though not, as far as I can tell, on The Masters. CBS Sports has carried that tournament since the 1950s (and plans to again when the tournament makes a return in November). ABC Sports included “Love’s Theme” in its golf coverage for years. In 1997, ABC Sports underwent big changes at the top, among other things leading to an overhaul of moribund golf coverage. That apparently marked the end of “Love’s Theme” on the telecasts.
Q: Recently, I was heartened to see that reruns of “The Carol Burnett Show” were being played on a broadcast station. Then I noticed that Amazon Prime was doing the same. When I looked at them, I found just half a loaf, only 22 minutes of a 60-minute telecast (minus commercials). Why would only part of a show be released, leading viewers on to thinking it’s the entire program? Why was this the route chosen? Will the entire programs ever be released, or is this a tease to get people to buy them?
A: When Burnett’s variety show went into syndicated reruns many years ago, episodes were cut into half-hours; the thinking was the shorter format would fit better in stations’ daytime and early-evening lineups, paired with reruns of half-hour sitcoms. Those edited versions appear to be what MeTV (which you probably saw via a regular station) has. Amazon has some episodes in the edited form and others at the original length. (You can tell which is which by checking the running time.) Full, uncut programs are also available in various DVD sets.
Q: What happened to the John Brown series, “The Good Lord Bird,” which was supposed to air on Showtime on Aug. 9?
A: The drama, based on the novel by James McBride, has been held back until October. Deadline.com says the move is “designed to put more context as the abolitionist miniseries as the focus sharpens on the issue of systemic racism in the U.S. ... It is believed that the network also wants more time to build out a marketing and PR campaign that helps educate and deepens the conversation around the issues.”