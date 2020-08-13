Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton
2. “1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
5. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
7. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
10. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
4. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
5. “Make Change: How to Fight Injustice, Dismantle Systemic Oppression, and Own Our Future” by Shaun King
6. “The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset 1st Edition, Kindle Edition” by Adam Baratta
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
8. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro
9. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
10. “Jesus Politics: How to Win Back the Soul of America” by Phil Robertson
(c) 2019 NPD Group