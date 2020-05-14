Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
5. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
7. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews
8. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel
9. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate
10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
5. “Incomparable” by Brie and Nikki Bella
6. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” by Ree Drummond
8. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen
9. “The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President —and Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch _
10. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal: Healing Plans for Sufferers of Anxiety, Depression, Acne, Eczema...” by Anthony William