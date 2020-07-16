Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green
5 “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
6. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan
7. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
8. “Memoirs and Misinformation” by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon
9. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
5. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
6. “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy” by Jacob Soboroff
7. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss
8. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
9. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
10. “Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers” by Russell Brunson
