Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Summer House” by James Patterson
2. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
6. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts
7. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
10. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
6. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.” by Dinesh D’Souza
7. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
8. “The Buddha and the Badass: The Secret Spiritual Art of Succeeding at Work” by Vishen Lakhiani
9. “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America” by Stacey Abrams
10. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen