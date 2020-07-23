Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (
2. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber
6. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan
7. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
9. “Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell
10. “The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal” by By Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Justin McElroy and Carey Pietsch
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton (
4. “A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir” by Colin Jost
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
6. “Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood” by by Trixie Mattel and Katya
7. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
8. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
9. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” by Eddie S. Glaude
10. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
