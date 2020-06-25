Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
3. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
4. “Stranger Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle.
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
6. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel
7. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly
8. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden
9. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride
10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
2. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
5. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
6. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.” by Dinesh D’Souza
7. “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture” by Adam Carolla
8. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
9. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
10. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd