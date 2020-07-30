Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
2. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
6. “Axiom’s End” by Lindsay Ellis
7. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
9. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber
10. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
2. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro
3. “The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
4. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
5. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
7. “Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys of Theros” by Wizards RPG Team
8. “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own” by Eddie S. Glaude
9. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
10. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
