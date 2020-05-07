Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
3. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
4. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
7. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford
8. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd
9. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle
10. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
2. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
4. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal: Healing Plans for Sufferers of Anxiety, Depression, Acne, Eczema, Lyme, Gut Problems, Brain Fog, Weight Issues, Migraines, Bloating, Vertigo, Psoriasis, Cysts, Fatigue, PCOS, Fibroids, UTI, Endometriosis & Autoimmune” by Anthony William
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
6. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker
7. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen
8. “Don’t Burn This Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason” by Dave Rubin
9. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You” by Jen Hatmaker
10. “Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life” by Jim Kwik