Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
4. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle
5. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
6. “Savage Son” by Jack Carr
7. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate
8. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel
9. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering”
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
4. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen
5. “About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known: Ruminations and Revelations from a Desperate Mother to Her Dirty Son” by Peggy Rowe
6. “Korean Dream: A Vision For a Unified Korea” by Hyun Jin Preston Moon
7. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker
8. “Reprogramming The American Dream: From Rural America to Silicon Valley — Making AI Serve Us” by Kevin Scott
9. “Arguing with Socialists” by Glenn Beck
10. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
