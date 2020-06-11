Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
2. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Giffin
3. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
9. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
2. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
4. “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.” by Dinesh D’Souza
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
7. “Act Like a Lady: Questionable Advice, Ridiculous Opinions, and Humiliating Tales from Three Undignified Women” by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek
8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen
9. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor
10. “A Higher Calling: Pursuing Love, Faith, and Mount Everest for a Greater Purpose” by Harold and Rachel Earls