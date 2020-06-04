Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts
2. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
5. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
6. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
2. “Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively
3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
5. “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free” by Pete Hegseth
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William
8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
9. “Hollywood Park: A Memoir” by Mikel Jollett
10. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen