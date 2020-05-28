(TNS) — Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
5 “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
6. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
7. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow
8. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
9. “Rodham” by Curtis Sittenfeld
10. “On Ocean Boulevard” by Mary Alice Monroe
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
2. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
3. “Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively
4. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
5. “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free” by Pete Hegseth
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal by Anthony William
8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen
9. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker
10. “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company” by Robert Iger