BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian police have seized nearly 5 tons of cocaine in their biggest haul of the drug since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday.
A sniffer dog discovered the drug inside two containers carrying granulated rubber in the port of Buenaventura in the southwest.
The cargo was headed for Turkey, National Police Anti-Narcotics Director Jorge Luis Ramirez Aragon said in a video statement.
The cocaine was worth about $265 million, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said in a tweet.
The Andean country is known as the world’s top producer of cocaine, a drug made from the coca plant. Colombia had 212,000 hectares under coca cultivation last year, up from 208,000 hectares in 2018, U.S. government data shows.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not put a stop to drug trafficking in the country.
Security forces seized about 180 tons of cocaine in the first five months of this year, up 8 percent from the corresponding period in 2019, according to figures quoted by El Tiempo.