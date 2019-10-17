BRUSSELS — EU leaders unanimously threw their backing on Thursday behind a Brexit deal struck hours ahead of their Brussels summit, although relief at the last-minute breakthrough was tempered by uncertainty over whether British lawmakers could accept the deal.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the agreement — which includes an overhaul of contentious backstop provisions at the Irish border — and said he is “very confident that when (parliamentarians) of all parties look at this deal they will see the merit of supporting it.”
European Council President Donald Tusk said EU leaders would now push to have the deal ratified in the European Parliament, though all eyes are on Westminster, which must approve the deal in time for the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain’s exit from the bloc.
“The ball is now in the court of (Britain),” Tusk added.
As well as the new withdrawal agreement — a legal text regulating Britain’s departure — EU leaders approved an accompanying political declaration on future relations between Britain and the European Union.
Several leaders expressed relief over the breakthrough achieved after days of intense negotiations, including Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who described the deal as “good” for Ireland and Northern Ireland, as it respects the region’s “unique history and geography.”
Ireland’s status as the only EU member state to share a land border with the United Kingdom gives it a key Brexit role, especially given historic tensions with the province of Northern Ireland, resolved by a 1998 peace deal.
It was arrangements for the Irish border that proved the major stumbling block for the previous incarnation of the withdrawal agreement. Opponents of the backstop charged it could have kept Britain in a customs union with the EU indefinitely.
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier outlined four key elements of the new deal designed to allay these concerns. Under it, Northern Ireland will remain aligned to a “limited set” of EU rules, notably related to goods. Checks will take place at points of entry to the territory, Barnier said.
To “square the circle” on customs —keeping Northern Ireland in Britain’s customs territory but aligned with EU duties — Barnier said a dual customs regime would apply, depending on whether goods are destined to stay in Northern Ireland or end up in the EU.
The regional parliament in Belfast would be able to vote in regular intervals on whether to keep abiding by these rules. A simple majority would extend the arrangement every four years.
Finally, last-minute concerns over value-added tax fraud had also been resolved, Barnier said.
Brussels and London hope these changes will be enough to convince lawmakers in Westminster. A previous version of the deal, negotiated by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May, was voted down three times.
EU officials therefore remained wary on Thursday.
“Our satisfaction is accompanied by a legitimate prudence,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, referring to the possibility that the revised deal may also be rejected.
Johnson is adamant that Britain should not delay its departure from the bloc beyond Oct. 31. But if the deal is blocked once again in Westminster, most lawmakers will likely push him to ask for an extension.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ruled out the prospect of more delays after three-and-a-half years of negotiations on Thursday, although the decision is ultimately up to the member states.
“There will be no prolongation,” he said following a meeting with Johnson in Brussels. “We have concluded a deal so there is not an argument for a further delay,” he added.
However, European Council President Donald Tusk said in the case that Britain did request extra time on Brexit, he would consult EU member states.
“Our intention is to work towards ratification,” Tusk said. “We support the deal.”
“If there is a request for an extension (from Britain), I will consult member states to see how to react,” he added.
Johnson does not control a majority in the British parliament, which is deeply divided on Brexit, leaving the outcome of any vote on the new deal uncertain.
The main opposition Labour party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party all indicated on Thursday they would not back the new deal, as did Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, or DUP, whose opinion could sway many of Johnson’s Conservatives.
The deal regulates Britain’s departure from the EU but not the future relationship. Negotiations on this will start “immediately after the deal (is) approved,” on Nov. 1, Juncker said.