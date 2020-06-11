BAGHDAD — The United States will continue reducing the number of troops stationed in Iraq over the next few months, both countries said in a statement on Thursday.
The future of the U.S. troops and an anti-Islamic State coalition, which supported Iraqi forces in a years-long fight against the militant group, were high on the agenda for strategic talks between the two nations on Thursday.
Washington and Baghdad cited “significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS threat” and said the U.S. will continue reducing forces in the “coming months,” in a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department.
The U.S. will “discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests,” the statement added.
The U.S. reiterated that it does not seek a permanent military presence in Iraq and the Iraqi government said it is committed to protecting military personnel part of the U.S.-led coalition.
On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the main objective of the dialogue is maintaining his country’s sovereignty and interests.
The talks come months after the Iraqi parliament voted in January to end the presence of foreign troops linked to the U.S.-led alliance fighting Islamic State.
The parliament vote took place days after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s Muslim Shiite militia Hashd al-Shaabi, along with several other Iran-allied militiamen.
The U.S. previously said it will maintain its forces as long as the Iraqi government is willing to have them present while the fight against Islamic State continues.
While Iraq announced victory against the terror group in 2017, Islamic State extremists continue to launch attacks across the country.