If coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) stay-at-home restrictions are easing in your community, you might wonder how to visit public places and protect your health. Here’s what you need to know.
Beyond taking general precautions to prevent COVID-19, consider specific safety tips for visiting different public places.
Gyms
Before going to the gym, call to see if it’s limiting how many members are allowed in at the same time. You might have to reserve a block of time in advance, with staff cleaning the facility between blocks. Ask about the facility’s cleaning and disinfecting policies and whether you’ll be able to use the locker room or bathroom. If you are interested in group exercise classes, ask if they are being offered.
Your gym will likely enforce social distancing by blocking access to every other cardio machine. Follow the gym’s guidelines and stay at least 6 feet away from other members. Clean equipment before and after using it. Some equipment that’s difficult to clean, such as foam rollers and yoga blocks, might not be available.
If you’re at higher risk of serious illness, you might consider waiting to return to the gym. Ask if your gym offers virtual classes or training.
Salons
When making your appointment, ask about safety measures. You might be required to attend your appointment alone, wash your hair at home to reduce traffic near the shampoo area, and wait in your car or outside until your appointment begins. In addition, you might ask whether the salon is offering blow drying. Eliminating blow drying could reduce the spread of germs.
Ideally, the salon will stagger appointments to limit how many people are in the facility at the same time. You might ask about the salon’s disinfecting practices. Is the staff regularly wiping down high-touch surfaces? Are chairs and headrests disinfected after they are used? Is the staff wearing cloth face coverings and regularly washing their hands? Are they wearing single-use gloves for nail and facial work? Also, look for touchless payment options.
Banks
During visits to the bank, use the ATM, if possible. Clean the ATM keyboard with a disinfecting wipe before using it. When you are done, apply hand sanitizer. Wash your hands when you get home.
Gas stations
Before pumping gas wipe down any handles or buttons you’ll need to touch. After you finish fueling, apply hand sanitizer. Wash your hands when you get home or the next time you are near a sink.
Pharmacy
Plan to order and pick up all of your prescriptions at the same time. If possible, call in prescription orders ahead of time and use a drive-thru window, curbside pickup, mail order or other delivery service. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you can get a larger supply of medication so that you don’t have to visit the pharmacy as often.
Massage therapy
Before having a massage, ask about what precautions your massage therapist is taking to prevent COVID-19. Ideally, the number of people in the space will be limited to allow for social distancing and you’ll be able to check in and out using virtual tools.
Massage rooms, communal areas and any objects you might touch should be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and sanitized. Ask about the laundry policy for linens, towels and other washable items. Massage therapists should follow hand-washing and hygiene protocols and use equipment to protect themselves, such as gloves and masks.
Parks and outdoor spaces
Before heading out, check with state and local authorities to see if parks, recreational facilities, natural bodies of water, beaches and swim areas are open. The National Park Service will decide on a park-by-park basis if a national park will open. If an area is going to be open, check if bathrooms and food concession stands also are open.
Choose a park that is close to home. Travel often involves stops, which can expose you to COVID-19. Keep space between yourself and others when using swimming pools.
While at the park, look for open areas, trails and paths that allow you to keep a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) from others. Avoid crowded areas.
As businesses continue to open, guidelines might change. Stay informed. Also, don’t be afraid to ask questions. If you don’t feel confident about a business’s safety practices, postpone your visit. Protecting your health is worth it.