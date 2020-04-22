NEW YORK —Two cats in New York are the first pets to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, health officials said Wednesday.
“Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release.
The agency said there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the country.
“Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare,” it said.
The first cat was tested positive although no one in its household was confirmed to be infected. The virus may have been transmitted to the animal by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home, the CDC said.
The owner of the second cat, which lives in a different part of New York state, was confirmed to have the virus before the cat showed signs of respiratory illness.
The cats join the ranks of tigers and lions in New York and a small number of other animals around the world who tested positive for the virus.
Speaking during a news conference Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. health official handling the coronavirus outbreak, said there is “no evidence that the virus is transmitted from a pet to a human”
The CDC recommends that people limit their pets’ interactions with people or animals outside their homes.
Any pet owner who is ill with the virus should avoid contact with their animals and wear a face mask while interacting with them.