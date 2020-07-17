SAN FRANCISCO — America’s mainstream medical establishments have given their endorsement: Universal masking is essential for the nation to find its way out of a crippling COVID-19 pandemic and get schools back in session and the economy restarted.
“The data is clearly there, that masking works,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday in a webcast with the Journal of the American Medical Association. “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think that in the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control.”
A CDC study released Tuesday said that by early May, a survey estimated that about 76 percent of American adults who left the house in the week prior had used a cloth face covering.
There’s a host of myths being circulated that suggest that masks are not needed or are somehow harmful. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, recently debunked them during a campus town hall panel discussion.
— Myth No. 1: You don’t need to wear a mask while outside because sunlight kills coronavirus floating in the air
That’s wrong. Sunlight doesn’t immediately zap the coronavirus. While outdoors is generally safer than being indoors, it is possible to get infected while outside. One study identified an outbreak that occurred outdoors in a village in the central Chinese province of Henan.
A recent study determined that 90% or more of the virus would be inactivated after being exposed to 11 to 34 minutes of midday sunlight in most U.S. cities in the summer. But that applies only to viruses deposited on surfaces.
— Myth No. 2: You only need to wear a mask if you have symptoms
Incorrect. People with mild symptoms, or who are infected but will never show signs of illness, make up more than half of all COVID-19 cases, Chin-Hong said.
So-called silent spreaders are responsible for the majority of transmission cases, a recent study found. “Furthermore, such silent transmission alone can sustain outbreaks even if all symptomatic cases are immediately isolated,” the authors wrote.
— Myth No. 3: Masks reduce blood oxygen levels and increase carbon dioxide levels
False. There have been a number of erroneous social media posts claiming that wearing masks lowers oxygen and increases carbon dioxide levels in the blood, Chin-Hong said.
In fact, all masks provide adequate airflow.
Tests using a device called pulse oximeters have confirmed that wearing masks cause no decline in blood-oxygen levels. Masks are even safely used by patients suffering from severe lung disease.
— Myth No. 4: Anything other than an N95 mask is useless for limiting virus transmission
Not accurate. N95 masks are certainly important in certain hospital settings when healthcare providers are inserting breathing tubes down patients’ throats.
But for the general public, the point is to keep most of the wearer’s potentially infectious respiratory droplets from landing in other people’s eyes, nose and mouth.
“Any mask can provide a barrier to respiratory droplets,” Chin-Hong said.