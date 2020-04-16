NEW YORK —The local lockdown will linger at least another month despite a sharp decline in the daily epidemic death toll, a hopeful sign that New York was finally beginning to flatten the coronavirus curve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
But Cuomo knew that 606 new deaths – a 20 percent drop from the previous day’s tally – was nothing to celebrate, reminding New Yorkers, and the White House, of the personal toll the tragedy is taking.
“We’re talking about human lives here,” the governor said. “You still have 2,000 people walking into a hospital and being diagnosed with (COVID-19). That’s still a lot of people.”
At his daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo said the daily death tally dropped from the 752 toll reported in New York state just a day earlier.
The numbers of newly critically ill and intubated patients also dropped significantly for the first time since the epidemic swept across New York and the nation.
Still, Cuomo warned against a rose-colored glasses analysis. He cited a daily figure of hospitalizations, which has dropped from sky-high levels, but is still disturbing.
The governor also extended the state’s social distancing restrictions through at least May. 15.
Cuomo suggested he planned to coordinate the reopening effort with a regional group of Northeastern states.
Cuomo scoffed at President Donald Trump’s assertion that New York City is padding the coronavirus death toll by tabulating a separate category of probable COVID-19 deaths, including thousands who have died at home from apparent coronavirus symptoms without being tested.
City officials said the number of infected people is also likely undercounted because thousands of people can’t or won’t be tested when sick.
“Why would New York City want to inflate the death toll? It’s bad enough as it is,” Cuomo said. “It is more bizarre than usual (to say) that anyone would want to do that.”
He also defended his newly imposed edict that New Yorkers should wear protective masks whenever they use public transportation or taxis.
“I’m sorry that people don’t like wearing masks,” he said. “It makes all the difference in the world.”
The governor dove into the statistical weeds to explain how New Yorkers have halted the spread of the virus with successful social distancing measures.
Showing graphs of stick figures depicting how fast the virus can spread, he boasted that each infected New Yorkers is only spreading the virus to less than one other person.
“That does not leave you a lot of wiggle room,” Cuomo said. “You see how narrow the window is.”
New York City reported 11,477 people died of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases grew closer to 120,000.
There were 117,565 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the five boroughs as of Wednesday evening, a bump of 6,141 from the same time Tuesday night, according to numbers released by the city Health Department Thursday.
An estimated 30,903 total hospitalizations have occurred due to coronavirus by Wednesday, including another 1,162 since Tuesday night.
The crisis forced Mayor Bill de Blasio to propose an $89.3 billion executive budget for New York City that reflects plummeting tax revenue and economic fallout from coronavirus that has forced billions of dollars in cuts, and new spending to fight the pandemic.
The executive budget for the fiscal year 2021 is $6 billion less than the unprecedented $95.3 billion preliminary spending plan de Blasio proposed in January, before coronavirus socked the city with some $7.4 billion in tax revenue shortfalls over the next two years.
“Things that might’ve been a priority two months ago, three months ago can’t be a priority right now. Things that we would love to focus on in peacetime, we don’t get to focus on in wartime,” de Blasio said during a briefing. “The executive budget I’m presenting today was built for this moment in history and a moment unlike any other.”
The mayor said the federal government should make up all $7.4 billion in lost revenue to ensure both the city and country can recover from the pandemic. He said the city shouldn’t have to reimburse 25% of FEMA funding spent during the crisis.