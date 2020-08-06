More than 100 accounts were removed from Facebook and Instagram on Thursday for posing as Americans posting about support for President Donald Trump from Black Americans, QAnon, the election and other subjects.
Facebook says the accounts violated its policy on foreign interference, “which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign entity.”
The activity originated out of Romania, Facebook said in a report.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News. The news was first reported by NBC.
Thirty-five Facebook accounts, three Facebook pages and 88 Instagram accounts were removed.
“This network posted about U.S. domestic news and events, including the upcoming November election, the Trump campaign and support for the campaign by African Americans, conservative ideology, Christian beliefs and QAnon. They also frequently reposted stories by American conservative news networks and the Trump campaign,” Facebook said.
About 1,600 other accounts followed at least one of the Facebook pages and 7,200 followed at least one of the Instagram accounts, Facebook says.
The report included examples of accounts removed: an Instagram account called “blackpeoplevotefortrump” and a Facebook account called “We Love Our President.”