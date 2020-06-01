NEW YORK —A curfew is being imposed in New York City following four consecutive nights of protests that led to clashes with cops and looting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
The governor announced the curfew on WAMC, an Albany-area radio station, hours after saying he was considering the option as a way to tamp down the violence that has erupted in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an Afrcian American man who died in police custody in Minnesota last week.
The citywide curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night.
"I spoke with the mayor, there's going to be a curfew in New York City that we think could be helpful," he said. "More importantly, there is going to be an increase in the force. There were about 4,000 officers on duty last night. There'll be double that tonight, about 8,000."