NEW YORK (TNS) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday morning he is lifting New York City’s curfew “effective immediately.”
The controversial curfew had been set to continue through Sunday night.
The curfew was put in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. last Monday and then moved to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting the following day. The curfew came after looting broke out while thousands of George Floyd protesters flooded the streets, some clashing with cops.
The curfew became a flash point between cops and protesters as nightly demonstrations continued with hundreds of arrests, but Saturday night marches were allowed to continue past the curfew and ended peacefully.
“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweeted Sunday morning, announcing the lifting of the curfew. “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.”
On Monday, the city is set to begin phase one of its reopening after the coronavirus shutdown that began in March.