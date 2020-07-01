SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department, with help from Bellevue police and the FBI, swept into the Seattle protest zone early Wednesday with heavily equipped officers and tactical vehicles to clear out the area and arrest people who remained there.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, declaring “gathering in this area an unlawful assembly requiring immediate action from city agencies, including the Police Department.”
Police moved in around 5 a.m., issuing dispersal orders for “anyone who remains in the area or returns to the area.” They arrested 32 people by about 9:30 a.m., according to the department.
At least 100 police officers equipped with body armor, batons, helmets and weapons moved into the CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Organized Protest. Protesters backed away slowly, with some yelling, “We’ll be back.”
Protesters have occupied several blocks around Cal Anderson Park and the Police Department’s East Precinct for about three weeks in a 24/7 demonstration-slash-encampment that sprang up during the wave of national protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Seattle police left the precinct in early June after standoffs and clashes with protesters.
The area had remained relatively peaceful until the weekend of June 20, when the first of four shootings near CHOP in the span of about nine days killed 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson and injured another man. After another shooting Monday morning killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old boy, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best said “enough is enough.”
“Two African American men are dead, at a place where they claim to be working for Black Lives Matter,” she said Monday.
CHOP volunteer security guards moved through the camp, helping people quickly pack and remove their things before a slowly oncoming line of police arrived, said demonstrator Janene Karnista Hampton, a member of the Syilx People who goes by Karnista.
Karnista and her companion, Dr. Whitefeather, who is Apache and Cheyenne, spent the early morning blessing both police and protesters, burning sage and praying for everyone to get out of the area without violence.
“Everyone has done a good job here because everyone is out safe,” she said. “But it will come back. This is not going away. We’re still fighting for justice.”
Police reported people were overturning portable toilets as officers swept the area and tore down tents.
“This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protests Zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers,” Best said in a statement. She was watching Wednesday morning from a staging area at the fire station on 13th Avenue and East Pine Street.
Fourteen people were booked into the King County Jail between 4:30 and 10 a.m., according to jail logs. Although it was not immediately clear if all 14 had been arrested at CHOP, the jail roster indicated most of them were booked on suspicion of obstruction, assault or — most commonly — failure to disperse.
Police said anyone seeking to leave the area without getting arrested could do so through the south end of the zone, toward Pike Street.
In a 7 a.m. briefing Wednesday, Best said she supports peaceful demonstrations and supports the Black Lives Matter movement but that she and the department couldn’t allow CHOP to continue.
“Our job is to support peaceful demonstrations, but what has happened here on these streets over the last two weeks is lawless, and it’s brutal, and bottom line, it is simply unacceptable,” she said.
Best said she will do the work of “re-envisioning public safety” in Seattle with community groups, the Community Police Commission, the department’s Office of Police Accountability and the city’s Office of Inspector General.
The SPD’s early morning operation was assisted by the Bellevue Police Department and local FBI, Best said.
Police have not yet returned to the East Precinct, Best said, adding that precincts across the city had additional staffing Wednesday. Seattle police detective Mark Jamieson said they planned to get officers back into the East Precinct “as soon as possible.”
“The first steps are to assess the East Precinct and remove the barricades around it,” he said.
As they moved in on CHOP around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Seattle police posted a nearly four-minute video on the department’s blotter and to YouTube depicting violence that has occurred in the area.
The video, titled “Violence in the C.H.O.P.,” is a series of clips showing people fleeing from gunfire, fights and people walking with rifles. The text below the video on YouTube mentions Durkan’s proclamation regarding CHOP and says it is an “open-source video of violent incidents in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone.”
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has been active in some of the protests. She opened City Hall to protesters on June 9 and took part in a Black Lives Matter march to Durkan’s home on Sunday. Durkan cited these and other actions in a letter Tuesday asking the council to investigate Sawant.
In her first tweet since police moved into the CHOP on Wednesday, Sawant wrote at 8:43 a.m.: “The best response to corporate Mayor Durkan’s attacks on movements is for the people to demand City Council deliver on their publicly-made promises to pass an Amazon Tax TODAY to fund affordable housing, without delays or watering down.”
The council’s budget committee is poised to vote as early as Wednesday to establish a tax on big businesses, championed by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, that could underwrite $86 million in coronavirus relief this year and that could raise as much as $200 million per year in the long term for affordable housing, business assistance and community development.
