A man who was barricaded in a Cedar Park, Texas, home since Sunday afternoon has surrendered to investigators and released his mother, Cedar Park police said.
“The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate,” police said.
Three officers were shot after responding to the scene Sunday night. Two were released from a hospital Sunday night and a third went into surgery Monday morning, officials said.
Two people being held by the man were released Monday morning after hours of negotiations with police, said Mike Harmon, interim Cedar Park police chief.
The man released his brother, sister and a small dog around 8 a.m. on Monday, Harmon said. At that time, the man’s mother was still being held inside, Harmon said.
“This is positive news after 16 hours of negotiations,” he said.