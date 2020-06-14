Those attending President Donald Trump’s upcoming Tulsa rally should “probably” wear masks, one of his advisers says.
Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council chief, stressed the importance of continuing to observe safety guidelines — such as practicing social distancing and wearing face masks — as state economies begin to reopen.
“The social distancing must be observed,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “Face coverings in key places must be observed.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper asked if that meant people should wear masks at the Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday.
“Well OK,” Kudlow said. “Probably so.”
The rally was originally planned for Friday, but the administration received pushback over its date and location. Friday is Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery, and Tulsa is the site of a 1921 race massacre.
Trump tweeted on Friday that the rally would be moved back a day.
“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” the president tweeted. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents.”
Trump also tweeted that there have been more than 200,000 ticket requests. His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, tweeted Sunday that it “just passed” 800,000 tickets.
Other upcoming events at the venue, which seats 19,199 people, have been canceled or postponed until at least late July, according to its website.
Bok Center’s website says it’s done so out of “an abundance of caution.”
Those going to the rally must agree not to hold the campaign responsible if they get sick.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” a disclaimer on the site to purchase tickets reads.
Tulsa’s health department director, Dr. Bruce Dart, said in an interview with Tulsa World on Saturday that he wishes the rally would be postponed as well — citing an increase in cases that make such a large gathering dangerous for attendees and for the president.
“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” Dart said, according to the outlet. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”
He said the virus is transmitting “very efficiently” in Tulsa.
“I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus isn’t as large a concern as it is today,” Dart said, according to Tulsa World.
___
