Memorial Day events took on a new form Monday as Americans honored fallen soldiers and commemorated the holiday under social distancing rules, even as the national death toll from COVID-19 climbed toward a grim milestone – 100,000 lives.
“We know something about loss because we’re living it again. Over 100,000 Americans will lose their lives to this COVID virus,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during his daily news briefing held aboard the Intrepid, a retired aircraft carrier that now serves as a museum.
“How do we honor them? We honor them by growing stronger, together.”
Cuomo announced Monday that state and local governments will provide death benefits to front-line essential workers in the public sector, including firefighters, police, transit workers, and doctors and nurses, who were COVID-19 victims.
There were 96 COVID-19 deaths Sunday in the state, including 21 in nursing homes, Cuomo said Monday. Deaths in New York state have ranged from 84 to 112 a day since Tuesday. More than 29,000 state residents have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins Unversity.
Nationwide, there have been more than 98,000 COVID-19 deaths and 1.6 million cases.
President Donald Trump paid tribute Monday to fallen soldiers and members of the military who are now helping to fight the coronavirus.
“Tens of thousands of service members and National Guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus, caring for patients, delivering critical supplies and working night and day to safeguard our citizens,” Trump said during remarks at the Fort McHenry national monument in Baltimore.
“As one nation, we mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans.”