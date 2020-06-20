TULSA, Okla. —Downtown Tulsa filled with Trump supporters and civil rights activists Saturday as this Oklahoma city prepared to host President Donald Trump’s first reelection rally in months against the backdrop of the deadly coronavirus outbreak and a reenergized push to confront the nation’s legacy of racism and police violence.
Trump has been so eager to return to the campaign trail that he’s brushed off warnings from public health experts that gathering thousands of people in an indoor arena could help spread the virus, which has already claimed roughly 120,000 American lives.
And the president’s campaign worked to create a carnival-like atmosphere for the rally, with multiple stages offering entertainment for supporters, many of whom camped out for days in advance. Trump is scheduled to speak to an overflow crowd outside at 7 p.m. Eastern before heading inside the BOK Center for the main event at 8 p.m. Eastern.
In an interview with the news website Axios, Trump promised a “wild night.” But many fear he risks inflaming racial tensions at a time when protests have swept across the country over the killing last month by a white Minneapolis police officer of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
Tulsa was the site of a race massacre in 1921, and Black community leaders have called Trump’s visit an insensitive provocation, especially because it falls on the weekend of Juneteenth, an annual commemoration of the end of slavery.
The city remained peaceful Saturday morning and early afternoon, as thousands of people lined up to enter the gated entrance to the rally, guarded by police and National Guard troops.
Across town in the historically Black Greenwood District, the site of the 1921 massacre, activists covered memorials and murals ahead of an expected visit by Vice President Mike Pence.
“We don’t want him using our monuments for a photo op,” said Tyrance Billingsley III, 24, a local entrepreneur. He said the Trump administration was not welcome and is “100% diametrically opposed to what Greenwood stands for.”
Tykebrean “Ty” Cheshire organized a Rally Against Hate on Saturday evening and said she is expecting more than a thousand people, based on Facebook RSVPs. The rally is being staged at a park on the other side of the city to avoid conflict with Trump supporters.
“We’ve just got to keep it peaceful and not stress out,” Cheshire said, noting that she had heard from police that white supremacist groups were in town, including the Ku Klux Klan, Proud Boys and followers of the “boogaloo” movement.
Crowds gathered Saturday morning at the BOK Center, which holds nearly 20,000.
Some people said they were worried about COVID-19 and brought masks, which were also being sold outside the rally, along with face shields and hand sanitizer. But most said they did not intend to wear masks inside unless it was required.
“It was important to me to support what I believe in. I’m not going to let a bunch of people tell me I can’t do something. We’re still in a free country,” said Janet Arnold, 64, a massage therapist who drove to the rally from Bolivar, Mo., and described herself as “a gun-toting grandma.”
Oklahoma was among the first states to reopen in April and has remained open even as COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically in recent weeks.
On Saturday, Trump’s campaign said six staff members helping set up for his rally had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump trails Joe Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee, by nearly 9 percentage points in an average of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics.
“My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!” Trump tweeted Friday.
Local public health officials urged Trump to cancel the rally, which creates a confluence of risk factors for contracting the disease —extended periods of time indoors and people chanting or cheering in close proximity to one another.
“I know so many people are over COVID, but COVID is not over,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.
Trump’s campaign has promised to distribute hand sanitizer and masks to people attending the rally, as well as check their temperatures before entering the arena.
But social distancing is likely to prove impossible, and Trump’s supporters have often echoed the president by brushing off concerns about the virus and refusing to wear masks.
The president’s campaign had attendees sign a waiver pledging not to sue if they get sick from the event.
