ORLANDO, Fla. —Following a quick glance at the leaderboard, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy knew it was going to be another daunting and difficult day at Bay Hill.
Even so, McIlroy arrived at the first tee box early Saturday afternoon confident he’d be able to handle the chilly, breezy conditions during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Instead, McIlroy spent moving day spinning his wheels on his way to a 1-over par 73 to sit in a second-place tie with Marc Leishman and two shots behind Tyrell Hatton.
Meanwhile, most players went in reverse.
“I saw it was tough, but I guess I thought I could still go out there and shoot something sub-70,” McIlroy said. “And then once I got out there I was like, ‘Oh, maybe not.’ “
The 30-year-old then laughed.
Most of his fellow competitors probably felt more like crying as they exited the course.
The third-round scoring average of 75.91 was the highest average score in 37 years, dating to the second round at Bay Hill in 1983 (76.3).
Eight players shot in the 80s Saturday, while just one, Max Homa, broke par.
For the first time during a non-major since 2014 at Doral, no player recorded a score in the 60s.
But even Homa’s brilliant 2-under 70 round featured a healthy dose of ignominy before his day ended. After a chip left him 4 feet for par and a round of 68, Homa proceeded to three-putt and make double bogey.
Anyone still gladly would have traded spots with Homa, who climbed 45 places up the leaderboard.
“I wouldn’t wish it on any average or normal player to go try and play what we did out there,” Rickie Fowler said.
Fowler, a longtime fan favorite who had a close relationship with the late Palmer, was cruising along at 3-under par when he arrived at the par-5 6th hole, a severe dogleg left over the water. Two of Fowler’s shots —his drive and an approach —found the lake, sinking his chances with a quadruple-bogey 9.
Fowler had the biggest number on his card, but the day’s biggest blow-up belonged to Ryan Moore. At the daunting par-3 17th hole, Moore hit two shots into the water, and then three-putted for an 8. Moore then closed with a double bogey and a score of 82.
The goal, McIlroy said, was for golfers simply to hang on to fight another day.
“It felt like a U.S. Open out there,” he said.
Like everyone, Hatton, the 36-hole co-leader, was battered and bruised by Bay Hill. Yet he also never stopped swinging.
Hatton followed consecutive bogeys at hole Nos. 14 and 15 with birdies on two of his final three holes.
His 73 kept him two shots clear of a pair of former API champions —McIlroy, who won in 2018, and Leishman, the winner a year earlier at Bay Hill.
A putt just outside 30 feet on No. 18 was the highlight of Hatton’s round and one just three birdies on the day’s toughest hole. The 28-year-old Englishman responded with a fist pump.
“Even though I tapped that putt it was probably going about eight feet past,” Hatton said. “It was scary how quick that thing was. So I don’t normally fist pump on a Saturday. I think it was more shock that the ball actually went in the hole and very relieved.”
Everyone crossed the finish line out of breath.
After driving the ball into Bay Hill’s thick, ankle-deep rough, McIlroy hit his approach shot into the rocks guarding the 18th hole en route to a closing bogey. But ball striking generally has been spot-on this week for McIlroy, who leads the field in strokes gained tee to green.
Sungjae Im, who won last week’s Honda Classic, is second to McIlroy and also sank a putt outside 50 feet for one of the three birdies at the 18th hole. At 3-under par 213 total, Im is still in the mix, but also learned Saturday how quickly a round can go south this week.
The 21-year-old hit into three bunkers and a water hazard to go 3-over par during a two-hole stretch —Nos. 11 and 12.
Fellow South Korean Sung Kang held a two-shot lead on the field, at 7-under par, when he stepped onto the tee box at the par-4 11th hole. A gust of wind led him to stop mid-swing to collect himself.
Once Kang did, the 32-year-old hit his tee ball left into a lake on his way to a triple bogey.
Kang bounced back with a birdie on par-5 12th hole, but the worst was yet to come. Kang closed bogey-triple bogey for a back-nine 42 and a 1-under par sits five shots back entering the final day.
In the end Saturday at Bay Hill, everyone had a story, few with happy endings. But on Sunday, plenty of people still should have a chance to win one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments.
“I think it’s going to be a similar day,” McIlroy said. “I think tomorrow it’s all about keeping the big numbers off your card and just trying to play as conservative as possible and pick up some birdies on the par-5s.
“If you can get it in the red for the day (under par), you’re going to have a good chance.”