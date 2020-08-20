WASHINGTON (TNS) — Stephen K. Bannon, who guided President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign in its final months and served as a senior White House adviser, was charged Thursday in New York with fraud for his role in an online fundraising scheme, We Build the Wall, that raised $25 million.
Bannon and three associates each diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the group, using the money in part to cover personal expenses, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.
All four men were arrested Thursday morning and were expected to appear in federal court later in the day, officials said. Bannon, 66, is set to appear in federal court in New York.
The defendants “defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.
With the indictment, which comes less than three months ahead of the November election, Bannon becomes the seventh prominent Trump associate to be charged with a federal crime. The others include his former campaign chairman and deputy campaign manager, national security advisor, personal lawyer and longtime political advisor.
Bannon, credited for sharpening Trump’s successful nationalistic appeal to a political base of aggrieved working-class white voters late in the 2016 campaign, is alleged to have “received over $1,000,000 from We Build the Wall,” some of which he used to “cover hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal expenses,” according to the indictment.
A spokesperson for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump, questioned about the indictments by reporters at the White House on Thursday morning, expressed sadness over Bannon’s arrest while trying to distance himself from the scheme itself.
“I feel very badly,” Trump said. “I haven’t been dealing with him for a very long period of time,” he continued.
That statement contradicted numerous campaign aides, who have privately acknowledged that the two have been in touch of late about Trump’s reelection effort. Also, Trump praised Bannon in a Fox News interview last month, and acknowledged that Bannon and other strategists without formal roles on his campaign nonetheless are “all involved.”
In a separate statement, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump “has not been involved with Steve Bannon since the campaign and the early part of the Administration, and he does not know the people involved with this project.”
Several Trump associates were involved in the We Build the Wall enterprise, including some of the nation’s most vehemently restrictionist immigration hawks, who lent their names to the group as it sought contributions from people eager to see the border wall built.