The mysterious and unbelievable migration of thousands of coyotes in the early 1960s didn’t work. The change of seasons from three days to about 50 days didn’t work. The DMAP program even with the slaughter of many, many deer, didn’t work well enough.
So now the Pennsylvania Game Commission has come up with the final solution to the overpopulation of whitetail deer in our state. Chronic Wasting Disease is the answer. In order to keep our deer herd from getting infected they are just going to kill them. It has already begun. Selected employees of the Game Commission have become sniper/killers.
In order to keep the insurance companies and the timber companies smiling, they are slaughtering thousands of deer so that they do not contact the Chronic Wasting Disease. What? Have you seen a deer with this disease? Are they going to kill the elk, too, so they don’t get the disease?
— Patrick G. McMackin, Kersey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.