I personally want to thank you all for a great turnout on election day. All of your voices were very loud and clear about choosing Kenneth Lee to be your supervisor. Both of us are grateful for your votes of confidence and we promise that the immature childishness that exists will come to an end and that we will work hard for the betterment of the township.
Some of you may not know that Supervisor Myers has resigned as a working supervisor and is now employed at Cresco Labs in Brookville. This situation has left the township short an employee. I feel that because of my absence from my elected job and duties, plus my elected right, that filling Myers’ position would have been a great opportunity for us and the township to get caught up on the township’s current status. We are at the very moment that we will be most needed. Winter maintenance is here!
We also all know that I have the vote, experience and the willingness to cover this situation; however, it appears that the township is going to lose out again due to this immaturity. The supervisors chose not to give us that opportunity and hired outside the township.
This kind of action and decision making only proves that you all were right on target with your votes. There is a lot to be done, so please know that Kenny and I are committed to serve you. Your voices will be heard.
TIM SHAFFER
Supervisor
Redbank Township
Clarion County