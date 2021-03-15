TOBY TWP. – A 54-year-old Rimersburg man was charged following an incident on Jan. 27 along Bowser Road in Toby Township.
Robert Adrian Stephens was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, depositing waste on the highway, violating restrictions on alcohol and failing to report a crash to police.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run crash at approximately 9:30 p.m. It was reported that a vehicle had struck the front porch of a home along Bowser Road and also damaged the gas lines.
Following the crash, the driver, later identified as Stephens, allegedly left the scene.
When troopers arrived on scene, reports state, they were informed by fire department personnel that there were tire marks from the crash site to a nearby home along Huey Road. Police went to the home and discovered a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with front end damage parked in the driveway. The vehicle also had pieces of shrubbery stuck to its front matching the shrubbery located at the scene of the crash.
Meeting police at the door, Stephens reportedly explained that he had returned home around 9:30, but denied multiple times that he had been involved in a crash. He said that the damage to his vehicle had happened a few days ago.
Stephens allegedly admitted to having a few beers earlier in the evening. He continued to deny that he had been in a crash, but repeatedly asked if his neighbor was alright, police said. Stephens seemed confused and eventually asked if he had hit his neighbor’s house.
Field sobriety tests were conducted, and Stephens showed signs of impairment, reports state. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital by EMS for a medical evaluation and blood draw. Test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.196 percent.
During an interview on Jan. 28, the victim reportedly told police that he had been upstairs when he heard a loud bang outside his home. He looked out the window and saw that an SUV was up against his house. By the time he got downstairs, the vehicle was gone.
The victim reported that he had received apology text messages from Stephens at approximately 1 and 7 a.m.
Charges against Stephens were filed March 15 by Trooper Dylan Jarrett with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.