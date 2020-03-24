For more than a century, the modern Olympics had persevered through floods, disease and political unrest. Only the first and second World Wars had forced them to step aside.
But on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak proved too great a threat, prompting the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo until next year.
The decision, announced late in the evening in Japan, was reached amid mounting pressure from athletes and member nations concerned about the IOC’s hesitance in responding to the pandemic.
IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on the move after consulting with the World Health Organization and holding a conference call to address the “constantly changing environment” caused by a virus that has infected nearly 400,000 people worldwide.
“The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating,” they said, adding that postponement was necessary to “safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”
No specific date was set, with officials saying only that the massive sporting event — including the Paralympics to follow shortly after — would take place no later than summer.
“I don’t think there was any choice,” said Ben Blankenship, a top U.S. runner and finalist in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Olympics. “You would put the athletes, fans, coaches and volunteers at risk of traveling.”
With the July 24 opening ceremony drawing nearer, the postponement came as a relief to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.
There have been recent increases in COVID-19 cases reported in the capital city. Commuter trains have become more crowded, and official pleas to refrain from taking part in the annual cherry blossom viewing events were largely ignored.
Koike told the NHK news service in Japan that her city could return to a “wartime situation” with widespread lockdowns.
Tokyo resident Yumi Koyama wondered why officials had waited until now to announce a delay.
“It seemed clear enough that this would be the outcome,” she said. “Many people were saying the shortage of (coronavirus) tests in Japan, especially compared with South Korea, was an attempt to keep the Olympic flame alight, and that the number of actual cases here is considerably higher than is being reported.”