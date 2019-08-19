As I drove to work this morning, every driver I saw was doing something stupid.
Most of them were deep in a conversation with someone — probably another driver — who was not a passenger in the car they were driving. They were talking on their phones and at least two of them — the one who ran the stop sign and the one who just sat at the intersection, not even noticing that the light had changed — were totally unaware of the world beyond that phone.
Talking on your cell phone is not illegal in Pennsylvania. At least not statewide. Some communities have enacted laws prohibiting it within their specific jurisdiction, but the state itself has not.
Yes, it is true: Stupidity while driving is officially sanctioned in Pennsylvania.
The legislature is not entirely oblivious, though. Its members have seen fit to outlaw texting while driving.
But even there they exercised inappropriate restraint: The fine if you are caught texting as you drive at 77 miles per hour toward Brookville on I-80 is a maximum of $50. You can take comfort in that number as your car, just run off the road by the fool texting and driving, flips three times before it crashes into a tree and you die. Your family can take comfort in the fact that he’s going to wind up having to pay a $50 fine.
But injudicious use of cell phones was not the only stupidity-while-driving instance I was privileged to enjoy on my 9-block ride to work this morning.
Another was the lady who didn’t have time to put on her makeup before she left for work, so just did it as she drove.
I sat behind her at the stop sign near the CBT Bank branch on Beaver Drive while she used the little brush to put stuff on her eyelashes. I almost honked but decided I did not want to be responsible for her poking herself in the eye as she drove on across the intersection.
Honestly, that she was putting on her makeup while driving did not surprise me. I’ve had previous experience with that. A lady who worked for me some years ago did that regularly. I rode with her during rush hour traffic in San Antonio, Texas one time (picture five lanes of traffic moving at 70 miles per hour bumper-to-bumper) and watched in horrified silence as she bushed stuff onto her lashes and then separated them (I guess that was the objective) with the point of the largest safety pin I have ever seen.
On a long road trip recently, I was a bit distressed to notice as I passed him that a young, kind of Hippie-looking fellow driving a fairly old Honda Civic was reading a book as he motored along at about 60 or 65 miles per hour. He had the book up against his steering wheel so he could glance up over it at the road in front of him occasionally, so I guess things could have been worse. But I hope he was reading a textbook rather than an adventure thriller. Were it the latter, I envision his getting to the exciting part and forgetting to look up often enough.
And I guess we shouldn’t skip the dog people. Most of those are OK. Most of them confine the dog to the back seat or at least to the passenger seat up front. But a couple of weeks ago I met a guy whose Collie had his/her back feet on the car’s console and her front ones on the window ledge as she rode — his/her body stretched across the driver — with his/her head out the window, enjoying the wind in her ears.
I’m sure dog and man have done that a lot and never had an accident, but seeing it — meeting them coming down the road — made me a little nervous.
I’m guessing you’ve probably seen some similar things. If you have a minute and are in the mood, drop me a note and let me share yours as well as my own. My email address is dsullens@thecourierexpress.com.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.