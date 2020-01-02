10. DuBois Central Catholic softball makes run to Class A state finals
9. City of St. Marys produces two improbable turnarounds (St. Marys football, Elk County Catholic baseball)
8. DuBois football moves to District 9 League while searching for new head coach
7. Brockway’s Britten, St. Marys’ Eckert, DCC’s Miknis shatter school records
6. Three Elk County All-Star teams reach East Regionals
5. Ridgway football 4-peats as District 9 champions
4. Curwensville renames its football stadium in honor of Andy Evanko
3. Gold medalists Newton, Sherry headline success at state track
2. Area crowns 2 state wrestling champs for first time in 11 years
1. Penn State DuBois baseball repeats as national champs, softball team reaches first World Series