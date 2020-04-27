April 22 was Earth Day, a day to look at the beauty of our world and celebrate that beauty. Unfortunately, our earth’s beauty is being marred by the unbelievable amount of debris being deposited along our highways.
As I recently traveled to Mt. Nittany Hospital in State College, I was appalled by the amount and variety of trash strewn along Pennsylvania’s highways. Every type of beverage container, empty fast food packaging, and paper products of every shape and size were littering the entire route I traveled.
It is difficult to fathom what possesses people to open their vehicle windows and callously and casually toss whatever trash they have out onto our highways. How hard is it to carry a trash bag in a vehicle or simply wait to one arrives at their destination to dispose of any garbage?
Unfortunately, it is not only passenger cars depositing trash along the highways. On more than on occasion I have seen garbage trucks losing loose paper and items as they travel to area landfills.
We need to take pride in our beautiful state and stop this disgusting practice of “toss as you go.”
Dee Dee Carlini
Brockway